AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.26.

AVB stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

