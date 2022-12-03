Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 54.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock worth $10,875,392. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.2 %

SNA opened at $244.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day moving average is $216.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

