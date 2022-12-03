Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 49,607 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,108.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

