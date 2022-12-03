Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.