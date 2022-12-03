Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $346,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

