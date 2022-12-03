Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

