51,358 Shares in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of African Gold Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

