Virtu Financial LLC Has $562,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 528,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 334,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

