5,012 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Shares of VRTV opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

