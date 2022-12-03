Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 0.7 %

VMware stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

