Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $153.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

