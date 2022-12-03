Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 42,307 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Trading Up 6.7 %

About Chindata Group

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.58. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.