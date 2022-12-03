Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 42,307 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Trading Up 6.7 %
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.