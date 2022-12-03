Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 376 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,568,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

