56,486 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 38.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 684,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 26.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

