Virtu Financial LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

AFL stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

