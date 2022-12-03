Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 134,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

