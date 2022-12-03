4,236 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.