Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 53,691 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.78 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

