8,017 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

