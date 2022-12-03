Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

