Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 904.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,278.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 905.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 367,425 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Shopify by 315.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 518,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

