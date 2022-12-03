Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 6,399 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

