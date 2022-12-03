Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

