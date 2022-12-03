Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.76 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.