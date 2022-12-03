33,175 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

NWL opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

