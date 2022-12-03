Virtu Financial LLC Takes $604,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $771,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
