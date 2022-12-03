Virtu Financial LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $303.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $797.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

