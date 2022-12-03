American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $16.92 Average PT from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

