Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,537 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 7.3 %

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

