Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 3,049 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $616,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TECL stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

