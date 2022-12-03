Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 537.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,247,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after purchasing an additional 256,864 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $14,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 55.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,454,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 519,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of ASZ stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

