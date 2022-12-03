Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,292,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BG opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

