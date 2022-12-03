Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

