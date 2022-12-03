O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $20,585,843 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

