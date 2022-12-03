Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $81,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

