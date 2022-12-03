The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.44. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

