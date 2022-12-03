Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,203 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $135.04 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

