Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 41.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Bilibili Stock Up 16.6 %

BILI stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.