Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,500 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

