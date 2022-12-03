Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

