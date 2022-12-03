Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

