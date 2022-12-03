Natixis Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $38,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

