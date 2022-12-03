Natixis Sells 75,474 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,474 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 24.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SUI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.