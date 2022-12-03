Natixis Buys New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $342.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $544.04.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

