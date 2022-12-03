Commerce Bank Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

