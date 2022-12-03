Natixis Buys 6,681 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

