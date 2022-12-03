Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Ventas by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

