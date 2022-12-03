Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $119.34 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

