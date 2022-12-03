Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 242,900 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,672 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

