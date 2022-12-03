Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 93,300 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.